Drake accused of inflating play counts on streamers in online gambling RICO suit
When it comes to Drake, the hits keep coming.(Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)
Months after accusing UMG of artificially inflating Kendrick Lamar’s Spotify streams, Canadian humiliation artist Drake has been named in a federal class-action RICO suit, claiming he artificially inflated streams to “manufacture popularity” and used the online casino Stake.us to transfer money for the scheme. Per NBC News, in a complaint filed in Virginia on December 31, Drake and—yup, this is about to get worse—Adin Ross, the manosphere-adjacent streamer who recently goaded NFL star Puka Nacua into doing an antisemitic meme, are accused of using Stake.us to transfer money via the site’s tipping feature. The third accused co-conspirator is an “Australian national” named George Nguyen, who “served as a facilitator and operational broker—alternately converting Stake-based cryptocurrency to cash, or receiving cash from Stake transferred cryptocurrency proceeds.” Drake is a brand ambassador for Stake.us and its parent company, Sweepstakes Limited. In 2022, he reportedly signed a promotional contract with the company worth more than $100 million.