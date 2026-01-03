Drake accused of inflating play counts on streamers in online gambling RICO suit

Months after accusing UMG of artificially inflating Kendrick Lamar’s Spotify streams, Canadian humiliation artist Drake has been named in a federal class-action RICO suit, claiming he artificially inflated streams to “manufacture popularity” and used the online casino Stake.us to transfer money for the scheme. Per NBC News, in a complaint filed in Virginia on December 31, Drake and—yup, this is about to get worse—Adin Ross, the manosphere-adjacent streamer who recently goaded NFL star Puka Nacua into doing an antisemitic meme, are accused of using Stake.us to transfer money via the site’s tipping feature. The third accused co-conspirator is an “Australian national” named George Nguyen, who “served as a facilitator and operational broker—alternately converting Stake-based cryptocurrency to cash, or receiving cash from Stake transferred cryptocurrency proceeds.” Drake is a brand ambassador for Stake.us and its parent company, Sweepstakes Limited. In 2022, he reportedly signed a promotional contract with the company worth more than $100 million.

“At the heart of the scheme, Drake—acting directly and through willing and knowledgeable co-conspirators—has deployed automated bots and streaming farms to artificially inflate play counts of his music across major platforms, such as Spotify,” the complaint reads.

Stake.us rose from the ashes of Stake.com after the latter was banned from operating in the U.S. The site allows users to use funny money in the form of Stake Cash and Gold Coins instead of actual currency. Drake and his fellow plaintiffs allegedly used the site’s money transfer capabilities as “an unlimited and wholly unregulated money transmitter that appears to exist outside the oversight of any financial regulator.” The suit claims that the three used their profits from Stake to “create fraudulent streams of Drake’s music; fabricate popularity; disparage competitors and music label executives; distort recommendation algorithms; and distribute financing for all of the foregoing, while concealing the flow of funds.” The class-action suit in Virginia seeks residents who lost one or more wagers using Stake Cash in the last three years.