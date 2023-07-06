Drake wonders if he's been in a coma since his Degrassi audition

Have you ever gotten, like, so high bro, that you don’t even know if anything is, like, even real at all? Drake has. Celebrities—they really are just like us!

The “God’s Plan” rapper and published “poet” (a title he almost definitely doesn’t deserve, at least according to a bunch of other published poets) flexed his philosophical muscles yesterday in a scored Instagram voice memo that sounds more like one of those talk-y intros to an old Bright Eyes song than anything else.

Advertisement

“Someone asked me the other night what my biggest fear is, and I’ve never really had a good answer for it, but my answer was that all this is for nothing,” he begins, before detailing how this musing sent him “deep into a spiral of thought” about his life and “how surreal it feels at times.” Which, fair! The guy has been famous since he was fifteen and achieved success beyond most of our wildest dreams; that must be pretty hard to wrap your head around at times.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Drake—the visionary mind behind such stanzas as “Those guys are so burnt out / We can smell it from here” and “I’m not four you... / really starting to put two and two together”—is not exactly a master of metaphor. Nope, he means “surreal” literally. Like, maybe his whole life has been a drug-induced-coma hallucination.



His video continues:

I go back to this day when I was like 13 or 14. I had an audition for a TV show that ultimately shaped my life [Degrassi] and before my audition, I went to this kid’s house and I, out of, I guess, a desire to be accepted, I would succumb to peer pressure, and I got high with these kids right before my audition. And I kind of wonder, like, maybe I’m still high. Maybe I’m in some coma and this is just, like, me playing out my ideal life. And that concept has stuck with me for a lot of years. I mean, it feels like reality, it feels tangible, but I definitely wonder sometimes.

Advertisement

One might think that this writer—or any other human being on the planet—could easily assuage this concern because we can, you know, very obviously tell that Drake is a grown man interacting with other sentient beings and is not in fact a 13-year-old stoned kid in a coma. B ut maybe that’s not big brain enough of us. Maybe he’s right and we’re all living in a simulation inside Drake’s brain. Maybe none of us are real. Maybe we never were! Maybe that really was God’s Plan for him all along.