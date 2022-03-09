Didn’t you hear? The 2000s are back, even the traumatic shows of our youth. Though HBO Max previously announced that Degrassi: The Next Generation, the iconic Canadian teen series with the tagline “it goes there” would be heading over to the streamer at some point, we now have an official date: March 25.

Advertisement

Premiering in 2001, Degrassi: The Next Generation was a game-changer in the teen drama sphere. Following the lives of tween and teen students at Degrassi Community School, the CTV series dove into controversial issues like homophobia, abuse, and drug-use as well as simpler trials and tribulations involving hormones and school work. Spanning 14 seasons, the journeys of characters like Manny, Adam, Emma and Paige resonated with kids of the 2000s as they stepped into the lives of teens similar to them.

In a shocking twist that only Degrassi can manifest, HBO Max announced in January that a revival of the beloved series would be premiering in 2023 on the streaming platform. This will be the seventh iteration of the franchise, with the last series Degrassi: Next Class having been cancelled in 2017.



With HBO’s current teen phenomenon of the moment—Euphoria— bringing up comparisons to the original chaos that was Degrassi, it seems fitting for the streaming giant to add the Canadian series to its collection.

With over 300 episodes, the plot lines to binge are never- e nding. From Manny’s history- making thong reveal (she walked so Maddy from Euphoria could run!) to the creation of r iot grrrl band The Sex Kittens and the Lakehurst/Degrassi rivalry, all you would need to do is plop on the couch and have yourself a meal of choice with a coating of your mom’s pasta sauce.

If you’d like a bit of prep before the Degrassi’s doors re-open, check out The A.V. Club’s interview with the cast and co-creator for the series’ 20th anniversary last year.

All episodes of Degrassi: The Next Generation will be available to stream on HBO Max March 25.