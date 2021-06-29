Screenshot : The Mighty Ones

Through its partnership with DreamWorks Animation, Peacock has been steadily building its family-friendly programming. The Boss Baby and Croods movie franchises are alive and well on the platform and there’s a growing library of animated TV offerings, including Trolls: Trolltopia, Madagascar: A Little Wild, Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here! (one of the many shows featuring Tony “Forky” Hale), and The Mighty Ones, which is kind of like The Backyardigans. (We have nieces and nephews, so we’re well versed on all the “outside is magical” TV options.)



The Mighty Ones comes from Sunil Hall (Pickle and Peanut) and Lynne Naylor (Samurai Jack), who sought to capture the wonders of the outdoors in an unconventional way. Rather than follow a group of kids, the series centers on a a bunch of trash, or litter—there’s a pebble named Rocksy (Jessica McKenna) and a strawberry named Very Berry (Alex Cazares), as well as Leaf (Jimmy Tatro), who’s a leaf, and the stick-like Twig (Silicon Valley’s Josh Brener). They call themselves the Mighty Ones, and they explore a poorly-maintained backyard where life is perilous (something we think we should teach kids early on). There’s something sweet about these seemingly inconsequential bits of flotsam banding together to beat the odds (hey, that’s another life lesson!). In this exclusive clip from “Fur Mountain,” the quartet is broken up—Rocksy, Very Berry, and Leaf have to search for their buddy Twig. Turns out, he’s having a grand old time on the eponymous summit.

The epic scale of previous DreamWorks productions has been sized down a bit, but Hall has said that the studio is the ideal partner for this 2D, board-driven comedy. There’s rich detail in the grassy backgrounds: bits of pollen, reflective pools of water, textured moss. Vibrant colors fill the underwater scenes. Even the hideous fleas on Fur Mountain have distinct, blood-sucking little faces.

The complete second season of The Mighty Ones is available to stream July 1 o n Peacock and Hulu.