Puss In Boots: The Last Wish is lighting up the box office charts, at least among people who don’t want to see Avatar or Skinamarink, but Eddie Murphy has verbalized a question that we all should’ve been contemplating: Why is Puss In Boots from the Shrek movies getting so many spin-offs when Donkey from the Shrek movies doesn’t get any? Granted, Murphy played Donkey in the Shrek movies, so he’s more invested in this than anyone, but… he’s still right!

Murphy brought this up during an Etalk video (via Deadline), saying that he’d “absolutely be open” if Dreamworks wanted to do “another Shrek,” adding, “I’d do it in two seconds.” He also pointed out that “they did Puss In Boots movies,” but “they should have did a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss In Boots.” Presumably not wanting to start a fight with Antonio Banderas, he then quickly backtracked by saying, “I mean, I love Puss In Boots, but he ain’t as funny as the Donkey.”

Eddie Murphy talks ‘Shrek 5', Donkey spinoff, new movie ‘You People’ | Etalk Interview

Interestingly, Mike Myers said just last year that he’d be “thrilled” if he could just make a new Shrek movie every year, and even Banderas suggested back in December that “Shrek is probably coming back.” So everyone you need to make a Shrek movie is on board (or at least Myers and Murphy… someone should check in with Cameron Diaz), and obviously everyone in the world is dying for more Shrek movies, so why not make some more Shrek movies? It doesn’t have to be Donkey-centric, since he is the comic relief to Myers’ straight man, but The Last Wish has clearly whetted everyone’s appetite for more of the Shrekversre. How hard is it to make more freakin’ Shrek movies?