Universal and Blumhouse make AirDrop sinister in new Drop trailer Drop stars The White Lotus’s Meghann Fahy.

With a title like Drop, the villain of the movie could really be anything. The most obvious answer would be a fall, followed by a drop of liquid, and then—if you really want to get punny with it—an Apple AirDrop. In the case of Universal and Blumhouse’s latest thriller, it’s really all three—with a major emphasis on the AirDrop of all things.

If you liked that one episode of Black Mirror where the trollface forces Alex Lawthor to fight his companion to death, you’ll love this movie. It’s basically the same setup, although here, Meghann Fahy’s character’s tormentors use her son rather than her own indiscretions as collateral to ruin her night.

The trailer is almost unbearably keyed into the present moment, with Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” leading into Fahy’s first two drops: an Anthony Adams rubbing his hands together meme followed by a dude with sign meme. Things quickly get more sinister, as the troll reveals that an affiliate has infiltrated her home and threatens to kill her son if she doesn’t obey.

The kicker is that whoever’s dropping the pics must be somewhere in the same restaurant, as you can only send AirDrops within a 50 foot radius. The whole premise is pretty goofy, but anyone who lives in a crowded place and has ever received a randomly airdropped mixtape or inappropriate message will understand how disconcerting it is to have something like that just pop up on your phone. Both other types of drops are also represented here, but the phone—as always—is the real enemy.

Drop was directed by Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day) and also stars Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane Jacob Robinson, and Ed Weeks. It premieres in theaters April 11.