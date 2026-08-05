Dropout's spoon isn't too big for the complete works of Don Hertzfeldt

Suddenly making itself the most essential app of the post-Jeremy Renner Official era, Dropout has announced it has licensed some of the most influential animated works of the century: the complete works of Don Hertzfeldt. Dropout CEO Sam Reich announced today that, after writing a letter to Hertzfeldt, the animator agreed to license all of his work to the platform. It’s the first time the entire Hertzfeldt collection has been available on a single platform.

“As we went about exploring licensing content for Dropout, knowing Don is a champion of all things indie, I thought he might take kindly to our indie streamer, and so I wrote him a love letter, and lo and behold, he responded,” Reich said in the video announcement. “We got to talking, saw an opportunity to work together, and now the complete works of Don Hertzfeldt, yes, even the Oscar nominees, are now available in one place for the first time, and that place is Dropout.”

Hertzfeldt’s work has had a profound impact on the humor of the early internet, and by proxy, the current internet. Beginning with 2000’s Rejected, Hertzfeldt’s absurd existentialism and beautifully animated stick figures supercharged independent animators across the web. Now all of his works, including the student films Lily And Jim and Billy’s Balloon, as well as his longer works, It’s Such A Beautiful Day and World Of Tomorrow, are streaming on Dropout. Hertzfeldt’s latest feature, the Sundance Special Jury Prize winner, Paper Trail, lands on the streamer on September 1, so everybody dance!