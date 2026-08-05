Dropout's spoon isn't too big for the complete works of Don Hertzfeldt
Indie streamer Dropout has added It's Such A Beautiful Day, World Of Tomorrow, Rejected, and the rest of Hertzfeldt's animated works to its collection, with the director's latest, Paper Trail, arriving September 1.Screenshot: YouTube
Suddenly making itself the most essential app of the post-Jeremy Renner Official era, Dropout has announced it has licensed some of the most influential animated works of the century: the complete works of Don Hertzfeldt. Dropout CEO Sam Reich announced today that, after writing a letter to Hertzfeldt, the animator agreed to license all of his work to the platform. It’s the first time the entire Hertzfeldt collection has been available on a single platform.
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