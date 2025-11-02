Streaming comedy service Dropout passes the 1 million subscriber mark

Dropout—the comedy company/streaming service that grew out of the collapse of CollegeHumor about five years back—has posted a pretty major milestone, per Variety. In a new interview with company CEO Sam Reich, the streamer revealed that it’s now passed the 1 million paid subscribers mark.

That puts Dropout on roughly the same tier as niche streaming companies like Shudder or Acorn TV, and not far behind a sports streamer like FuboTV. Which isn’t bad for a streamer that doesn’t license any third-party content, and instead makes all of its own stuff—including format-breaking, improv-heavy game shows like Game Changer and Make Some Noise. (To say nothing of the company’s other big flagship show, Dungeons & Dragons actual play series Dimension 20, which had live shows at both Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl in 2025.)

And, sure, those numbers start to look like slightly smaller potatoes compared to a Netflix—which has something like 300 million subscribers planetwide, a number that means its growth is starting to be curtailed by the total number of internet-connected humans on Earth as much as it is by more editorial concerns—or even the much smaller numbers posted by services like Apple TV+ (45 million) or Peacock (41 million).

Again, though: Those are arms of massive corporations, in comparison to a company that employs roughly 40 people, according to the Variety interview, and which makes and owns its own stuff, a rarity in the streaming world. It’s also worth noting—at the risk of employing the dreaded “parasocial” word—that the company’s subscribers tend to be a lot more committed than the average Netflix binger; it’s not for nothing that the service recently unveiled a “Superfans” subscription tier, reportedly by audience request, which basically amounts to fans giving the company more than their normal $6.99 a month as a show of support, with only a few small perks thrown in.