Duffer Brothers claim the Stranger Things kids aging has gotten a lot less noticeable, actually

It’s a basic fact of TV production that it usually takes a lot longer to film events than it does for the time being depicted in your show to pass—something that’s usually neither here nor there when working with adults, whose appearances tend to stay pretty static. (Give or take some catastrophic baldness as your cast members cruise toward 40.) But the existence of both time and puberty can be a lot trickier when you’re working with kids, and especially kids like the cast of Stranger Things, who are supposed to be rooted at very particular points of the coming-of-age spectrum. At least, that’s our assumption as outsiders; series showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer swear that managing their cast members’ rapidly evolving appearances hasn’t been nearly as fraught as you might think.

The Duffers were talking to Variety about the show as it heads toward the premiere of the first part of its final season, a conversation that’s largely about how the pair have gone from being two total introverts who frequently needed executive producer Shawn Levy (who they apparently refer to in their groupchat as “Warlock”) to solve problems for them, to experienced TV vets. But that does include figuring out, some time around the show’s third season, that time was slipping away from them. “Coming to shoot Season 3 was shocking to me and Ross,” Matt Duffer notes, “And we had to quickly adjust the writing, because we had been writing them too young.”

But, the pair assert, they’d largely gotten through these literal growing pains by the show’s fourth season (filmed around the time several of the show’s cast members had already turned 18, circa 2020). “It’s not as dramatic as people think,” Matt Duffer claims. “There was a scene in Season 4 in Episode 4, the ‘Dear Billy’ episode. Sadie [Sink] is in the basement, writing her letters, and then she walks out of the basement outside, and a year has passed for her, because we shot the two scenes at the beginning and the end of production. And you can’t tell. No one’s ever, ever noticed that. That’s a full year.” (The fact that these 22 year-olds are still in high school, even after the 18-month timeskip that opens season 5, is obviously a little weirder, but that’s working with child stars for you.)