Duffer Brothers claim the Stranger Things kids aging has gotten a lot less noticeable, actually
Matt Duffer noted that one particular cut in "Dear Billy" aged Sadie Sink a full year, which no one has ever noticed.Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown. Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
It’s a basic fact of TV production that it usually takes a lot longer to film events than it does for the time being depicted in your show to pass—something that’s usually neither here nor there when working with adults, whose appearances tend to stay pretty static. (Give or take some catastrophic baldness as your cast members cruise toward 40.) But the existence of both time and puberty can be a lot trickier when you’re working with kids, and especially kids like the cast of Stranger Things, who are supposed to be rooted at very particular points of the coming-of-age spectrum. At least, that’s our assumption as outsiders; series showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer swear that managing their cast members’ rapidly evolving appearances hasn’t been nearly as fraught as you might think.