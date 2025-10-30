Stranger Things summons the Queen for its final season trailer
With a little assist from Freddie Mercury (and a lot of angsting), Stranger Things prepares for its big climactic farewell.
It has now been an absolutely baffling amount of time since Stranger Things last released new episodes—more than three years since the Netflix show’s bifurcated fourth season unleashed its big, flashy finale. Besides being enough time for the series to get a whole separate stage play to build up its backstory and for most of its young cast members to continue aging even further out of looking like plausible young high school students, that gap’s had a more concrete effect on the show. I.e., it’s been enough time for basically everybody to forget what was actually going on way back in 1986/2022. Since the series’ new season 5 trailer, released this morning ahead of its November 26 premiere, doesn’t really get into it, we’ll summarize the end of season 4 quickly: Everybody got their asses kicked and basically lost the big, important fight with would-be reality devourer Vecna. (Also: The cool heavy metal kid died.)