"Financial reasons" prevent Dungeons & Dragons sequel from rolling natural 20
Cinematic dungeon master Jonathan Goldstein says that a sequel to Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is written but probably won't be made.Screenshot: YouTube
We’ve got bad news for actors named Jarnathan. The beloved aarakocra probably won’t get a call for a sequel to 2023’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Please, Friends of Jarnathan (F.O.J.), don’t take this as a slight against Big J’s abilities. Rather, the co-writer and co-director of Honor Among Thieves says a sequel probably won’t happen due to that old Paramount chestnut: “financial reasons.” The studio really treats its Jarnathans like it treats its late-night hosts.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.