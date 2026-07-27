We’ve got bad news for actors named Jarnathan. The beloved aarakocra probably won’t get a call for a sequel to 2023’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Please, Friends of Jarnathan (F.O.J.), don’t take this as a slight against Big J’s abilities. Rather, the co-writer and co-director of Honor Among Thieves says a sequel probably won’t happen due to that old Paramount chestnut: “financial reasons.” The studio really treats its Jarnathans like it treats its late-night hosts.

Speaking to ScreenRant at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, Jonathan Goldstein revealed that he and co-writer-director John Francis Daley had been “hired to write” a sequel, and it’s done. However, he continued, “I don’t know that it will see the light of day for a number of financial reasons. They’re expensive movies to make, but it’d be great fun to do it. We love that cast, and we think we wrote something that fans would like.”

This is probably not a surprise to anyone other than poor, sad Jarnathan who’s been waiting on his agent’s call these last three years now. Much like how Paramount started a long-running bit about making another Chris Pine Star Trek, a sequel to the well-liked but underperforming Dungeons & Dragons movie has seemingly been on the cusp of coming together for a few years now. Now it appears to have taken a critical hit. Ironically, on Friday, Deadline reported Goldstein and Daley were attached to write and direct a new Star Trek reboot, so maybe there’s hope yet for old Jarnathan.