Dwayne Johnson sounds genuinely bummed Kevin Hart is too busy to play Odd Couple with him
Johnson says he's been trying for at least two years to get a Broadway revival of The Odd Couple with Hart off the ground.Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, Photo: Stuart C. Wilson
The fame differential between Dwayne Johnson and his long-time buddy, stand-up comic Kevin Hart, is an interesting one to consider. When the two first started working together—via their 2016 comedy vehicle Central Intelligence—Johnson was at what was, in hindsight, a peak of his Hollywood career, his action star bona fides propped up with a Fast And Furious tenure as-yet unmarred by the scandals of CandyAssGate, and without a failed superhero film launch and an extended slump down in the Netflix movie mines dragging down his star. Hart, meanwhile, was already a massively successful stand-up, but he’s arguably only gotten bigger since; he hasn’t popped up in that many movies lately, but it doesn’t seem to have hurt his recognition factor, with Netflix’s recent Roast Of him drawing massive viewership (and controversy).