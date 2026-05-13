Florence Pugh is determined to survive in first East Of Eden teaser

Cathy Ames is one of the great characters of American literature, and on screen, she already made one actor an Oscar winner. Its into these prestigious shoes that Florence Pugh steps in the first teaser for Netflix’s East Of Eden. This recent take was adapted by Zoe Kazan, who is the granddaughter of Elia Kazan, the director of the 1955 film that brought Jo Van Fleet to Oscar glory.

The official logline for the series is:

This modern interpretation of Steinbeck’s masterpiece will explore the multigenerational saga of the Trask family, focusing new attention on its indelible antihero, Cathy Ames.

This version of the story, says Pugh, follows “a woman fiercely connected to her life force, driven towards freedom, no matter the cost.” Introducing the teaser during today’s upfront presentation, Pugh said,” Zoey [Kazan] and I, alongside an astonishing team of collaborators, have spent years bringing this story to life. East Of Eden is a family saga spanning three generations. It’s about how the choices we make reverberate across time. It’s about how we grapple with the good and evil that exists in all of us. Told across seven sweeping parts, this timeless story gets into the guts of what it means to be alive. The writing is brilliant. The cast is incredible, the scope is epic. Coming to Netflix this fall, here is your first look at East Of Eden.”

East Of Eden premieres on Netflix this fall.