Florence Pugh is determined to survive in first East Of Eden teaser
Based on the John Steinbeck novel, the limited series comes to Netflix this fall.Screenshot: Netflix/YouTube
Cathy Ames is one of the great characters of American literature, and on screen, she already made one actor an Oscar winner. Its into these prestigious shoes that Florence Pugh steps in the first teaser for Netflix’s East Of Eden. This recent take was adapted by Zoe Kazan, who is the granddaughter of Elia Kazan, the director of the 1955 film that brought Jo Van Fleet to Oscar glory.
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