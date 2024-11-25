Bob Geldof brushes off Ed Sheeran's criticism of "Do They Know It's Christmas?" Sheeran isn't as supportive of Band Aid as he was in 2014, but Geldof continues to champion his charity.

Though many of us may have nostalgic holiday associations with the track, we can also acknowledge that asking if poor African citizens “know it’s Christmas” is, indeed, a bit of white Christian paternalistic condescension. Time can change your perspective on something like that, as it did for Ed Sheeran, who participated in a newer version of Band Aid in 2014. Now that there’s another version coming out that mixes three versions of “Do They Know It’s Christmas” (1984, 2004, and 2014), Sheeran released a statement on Instagram (via The Guardian) saying, “My approval wasn’t sought on this new Band Aid 40 release and had I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals. A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed.”

Sheeran shared a post from British-Ghanian rapper Fuse ODG that argues Band Aid’s track “[perpetuates] damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa’s economic growth, tourism and investment, ultimately costing the continent trillions and destroying its dignity, pride and identity,” per The Guardian. Further, “By showcasing dehumanising imagery, these initiatives fuel pity rather than partnership, discouraging meaningful engagement.”

Bob Geldof, who organized the original Band Aid, disagrees in a new interview with The Times. “This little pop song has kept millions of people alive. Why would Band Aid scrap feeding thousands of children dependent on us for a meal?” Arguing in favor of Band Aid’s charitable efforts, he adds, “Why not keep doing that? Because of an abstract wealthy-world argument, regardless of its legitimacy? No abstract theory regardless of how sincerely held should impede or distract from that hideous, concrete real-world reality. There are 600 million hungry people in the world—300 million are in Africa. We wish it were other but it is not. We can help some of them. That’s what we will continue to do.”

Geldof’s co-writer on the track, Midge Ure, also defends the tune on a songwriting basis, acknowledging that although there may be snow in some parts of Africa “There won’t be snow in Ethiopia this Christmas time” had too many syllables. “And it’s a pop song. We have lines there because they rhyme, not because they make sense,” Ure says. “There are many keyboard warriors out there, and in the time it takes them to write a scathing remark some child has died. They talk while we actually do something. All those stars turned up on that Sunday morning with hangovers, but were there for a reason. Although it’s also possible that they were just scared of Bob.”

Geldof is insistent that Band Aid has done tangible good with its charity, but acknowledges that with so much going on in the world it’s hard for people to feel like they can actually affect change. But by supporting Band Aid “you have agency,” he says, “And I can guarantee your personal action here will result in a kid sleeping warmer, fed that night. This is one issue in which you have power. You get to tilt the world a fraction—and I know: ‘Here is fucking Geldof banging on.’ But the instrument of this control, as corny as it may sound, is this thing—this OK tune.” (“OK tune” might be damning with faint praise, but that, at least, is hard to argue.)