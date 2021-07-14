Ed Sheeran isn't opposed to making a death metal album

Ed Sheeran Photo : Gareth Cattermole ( Getty Images )

Ed Sheeran makes music for the the most vanilla people you’ve met and for tedious Uber rides. Even his horny songs like “The Shape Of You” feel about as sensual as having sex with socks on. However, it appears he is ready for a change. Sheeran, whose fans are likely not into metal, says he isn’t opposed to making a metal album.



British tabloid The Sun quoted the ginger pop star, who says he was “really into death metal as a kid” listening to bands like Cradle Of Filth, Slipknot, and “all that stuff.” (And yes, thinking those are death metal bands says a lot). He adds, “I learnt all those riffs on guitar as a kid. That’s something I’ve never thought about doing—but something I would not be opposed to creating.” We’re very doubtful that Sheeran of all people would end up dipping his feet into the metal world, but then again this is a guy who’s tried rapping multiple times. We wouldn’t put it past him to do it just for the hell of it—and even with a metal album, his music would likely be just as inescapable on the radio.

Cradle Of Filth’s Dani Filth is just as skeptical as we are. The band’s lead vocalist responded to Sheeran with an Instagram post, writing, “I’ll believe it when I see it. Fellow Suffolk lad could come good in the end. Dracula’s Castle On The Hill anyone?” But we’ll have to wait for Slipknot’s reaction. The band’s frontman Corey Taylor actually told The Guardian back in 2017 that he was “stoked for people like Ed Sheeran” because “that kid worked his ass off, so why shouldn’t he get the recognition?”



While Sheeran’s stayed in the pop lane for his latest single “Bad Habits,” he plays a ghoulish-looking vampire in its video. Perhaps that’s his way of showing he has enough bite in him to tap into an edgier side—whatever that might look like.