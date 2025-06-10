Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal drag us back to 2020 in new Eddington trailer Ari Aster's latest film left Cannes audiences divided.

Forgot the taste of dalgona coffee, big lasagna, and stress-infused banana bread? The new Eddington trailer will bring it right back. It may also remind you of some of the less savory parts of that weird, weird year, like hours-long COVID testing lines, viral child trafficking conspiracies, fights over mask mandates, and most notably, the collective feeling that nothing was quite real anymore, and nothing would ever be the same.

This isn’t just a redux of Charlie Booker’s Death To 2020; there’s an actual story brewing underneath that sheen of “remember this?” The new Ari Aster film follows an anti-mask sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) as he takes on the COVID-conscious mayor (Pedro Pascal) of Eddington, a small, fictional town in New Mexico. Their conflict, which begins as a classic, Western-style standoff, eventually “sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor,” per the film’s logline.