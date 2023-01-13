Elijah Wood crashes the teaser for Yellowjackets season 2

It’s not an especially new thing to note that Showtime’s Yellowjackets is an exceptionally well-cast show: The adult roster is, obviously all ringers—with Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, and Christina Ricci all doing amazing work, day-in, and day-out —while their teenage counterparts ably hold up their sides of the show’s equation. That’s all in solid evidence in the new teaser for the show’s second season that the network released today—along with our first look at Elijah Wood’s entrance into the Yellowjackets universe, which pops up right at the end.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Teaser | Yellowjackets | SHOWTIME

Since this is a teaser and all, it’s light on plot, heavy on mood, as Lewis’ Nat undergoes hypnosis to try to recover some memories from that one time she and all her old soccer pals were in a plane crash, and then went a little “cannibal death cult” out in the woods. It also pokes around at one of Yellowjackets recurring pet themes, i.e., whether everything that happened out there was strictly the result of isolated, traumatic kids losing their minds, or if there something more concretely…other lurking out in the dark. (Not that we’re necessarily expecting to get definitive answers on that one; the ambiguity is a feature, not a bug.)

Meanwhile, we get very brief check-ins on Shauna, Taissa, and especially Ricci’s Misty, once again reminding us of what a damn good job the show does of making Ricci and Sammi Hanratty look like the exact same person. Misty’s also the one bringing Wood into the fold; it’s not clear what part he’ll play in the ongoing mysteries of the adult timeline, but he’s not necessarily wrong when he points out that being friends with any of these people would be kind of a lot at this point.

Yellowjackets returns for its second season on Showtime on March 24.