The terrifying reality has finally become clear: Yellowjackets is going to simply continuing shoving P eople Y ou L ike into its second season until there simply aren’t any left un-cast. Today, this relentless assault on our pop culture senses expanded to include Elijah Wood, who’ll be joining the show’s next season in a season-long guest arc.

Specifically, Wood—whose recent TV credits include Star Wars Resistance, Summer Camp Island, and the Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency show—has joined the cast of the show as Walter, a “Citizen Detective” who will apparently be causing a lot of problems for Christina Ricci’s Misty.

For obvious reasons, Wood’s character doesn’t have an analogue in the show’s flashback segments—unless we find out that there was some North-ish feral child out there in the woods, watching the Yellowjackets lose their minds after their plane crash. Still, it’s fun to imagine him and Ricci clashing, especially because few people can project obsessive weirdness quite like Wood.

This is, of course, just the latest casting roll-out for the show’s second season, which is swiftly taking on Knives Out 2 vibes in terms of jamming a whole bunch of likable actors into its roster. Previously, the Showtime series revealed that Lauren Ambrose and Obi-Wan’s Simone Kessell will also be joining the show next season, playing wait-they-all-managed-to-survive-that versions of Van and Lottie, respectively.

Wood, Ambrose, and Kessell are joining a cast that was already pretty stacked to begin with; in addition to Ricci, the adult timeline of Yellowjackets also stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress , and Juliette Lewis, all trying to maneuver around each other and figure out who’s been sending mysterious messages and targeting the reamining survivors.

Season two of Yellowjackets is expected to start filming later this month.

