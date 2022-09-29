Okay, yes, Elizabeth Olsen once auditioned— many, many moons ago— to play Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s Game Of Thrones. But her career has changed a lot since then, guys, and a tenuous GOT connection doesn’t mean she’s showing up on House Of The Dragon. Who started this fiction, and wherever did you get the idea?

“I don’t know how things, like rumors like that, get started, and then people think they’re legitimate,” Olsen tells Entertainment Tonight, laughing. “Dream casting is fun, yeah, but I heard it was, like, announced though, which is weirder. … I never heard of such a thing.”

Okay, put it to bed now, alright? Or, wait, not totally, because Olsen isn’t ruling it out. “I mean, sure, yeah. [I’d like t o d o] anything that’s worth telling, that’s a good story, that’s innovative, that’s great great characters,” is her boilerplate response to possibly appearing on the series.

She’s much more concrete about returning to a show she actually starred in, namely, WandaVision. “We just— we really had a great time making that show. It really was just a special time and so we would love to get the gang back,” she says.

The Scarlet Witch’s last appearance in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness left things a little precarious for Wanda, but Marvel Cinematic Universe head honcho Kevin Feige recently shared some positive news about her prognosis with Variety: “I don’t know that we saw her under rubble? I saw a tower coming down and a little red flash. I don’t know what that means,” he said, unnecessarily coy.

“There really is so much more to explore. We still haven’t touched on many of her core storylines from the comics,” Feige added. “I’d work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could. Anything’s possible in the multiverse! We’ll have to see.” Don’t worry, Elizabeth Olsen fans, you’ll get your fill in one franchise or another.