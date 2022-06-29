[Note: This post contains spoilers for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.]



After Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness dropped the bombshell that Wanda Maximoff had turned into a villain after being corrupted by the black magic of the Darkhold, Marvel fans have been eager to find out what’s next for the Scarlet Witch. (Sure, the movie ended with the onetime Avenger imploding Mount Wundagore around herself to destroy the malevolent text, but no one ever really dies in the Marvel universe except for Uncle Ben.)

Elizabeth Olsen recently dropped by Good Morning America to talk about Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective, the children’s book she recently collaborated on with her husband Robbie Arnett. When the confirmed WandaVision spin-off House Of Harkness and rumors that there will be a solo Scarlet Witch movie inevitably come up, the actor says, “I would love to be a part of both of those, no one tells me anything, and I’m not even hiding a secret, because I’m bad at that. I know nothing about my future.”

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett talk new book, ‘Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective’ l GMA

Olsen has been playing the character since 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which notably kept Sebastian Stan in the dark about Bucky Barnes’ return until after the title was announced, so that sounds about right. Whenever Marvel Studios is ready to give her the call, it sounds like she’ll be ready.

“Keep spreading rumors and maybe they’ll hire me again,” Olsen adds in another GMA segment.

Ask Me Anything: Elizabeth Olsen answers fan questions backstage at ‘GMA’

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness also brought Wanda’s sons Tommy and Billy to the big screen after they were introduced in WandaVision. Considering that the number of younger characters entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe points towards an adaptation of Young Avengers or Champions, it seems likely that some version of the twins will be able to jump into the main timeline. Whether or not their mother will join them remains to be seen.