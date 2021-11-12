A series fully focused on the evilish witch Agatha Harkness is officially in the works at Disney. During the company’s Disney+ Day, it announced that the upcoming WandaVision spin-off show will be called Agatha: House Of Harkness.

In the announcement, Disney simply says Hahn will reprise the role her character in WandaVision, promising to reveal more about the witch. First teased in October, Variety described the series as a dark comedy. WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer will return to serve as writer and executive producer on the series. This will be Schaefer’s first project since signing an overall deal with Marvel Studios and 20th Television.

Hahn’s Agatha quickly became a fan-favorite of WandaVision, starting out in the series as Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor Agnes. As it turns out, their neighbor was actually a meddling, powerful, centuries-old witch named Agatha.



They even had a catchy little, worldwide popular song called “Agatha All Along” for the reveal. Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for their internet trendy tune.

When we last saw Agatha, she had been trapped in Westview by Wanda a.k.a. Scarlet Witch. Originally serving as Wanda’s mentor in the comics, Agatha went full dark mode in the series finale.

Hahn earned an Emmy nomination for her work as the witch pulling all the strings, and spurred the phrase “ Hahnaissance” in reference to her career highlight.



As a skillful character actor for well over a decade, Hahn broke out in comedy films Step Brothers and Anchorman. For the last few years she’s stuck to television roles, most recently with her lead role in another Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell project, The Shrink Next Door. Her first film since 2018 will be Rian Johnson’s forthcoming Knives Out 2.

No plot details for Agatha: House Of Harkness have been revealed yet, but it’s expected there could be more MCU crossovers and an even further expansion of the universe. Maybe we’ll even end up with a spin-off of the spin-off series.

