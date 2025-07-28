Elle Fanning credits Hunger Games fans hounding Lionsgate for her prequel role
Fanning will play Effie Trinket (originally played by Elizabeth Banks) in Sunrise On The Reaping.Screenshot: The Tonight Show; The Hunger Games (YouTube)
Having grown up with the movies, the current Hunger Games fandom had some very particular ideas about who should be cast in the prequel adaptations. As it turns out, their ideas lined up quite well with what Lionsgate wanted. “It was funny because I think fans kind of made this happen in a way,” Elle Fanning recently told MTV about getting cast in Sunrise On The Reaping. “The studio [Lionsgate] said they were getting kind of hounded online, like, ‘Elle needs to play Effie!’ And they were like, ‘Okay!'”