Hayley Williams drops an album's worth of new songs on her website

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams is circumventing the mainstream with her latest solo release. On Monday, the singer surprise-dropped 17 new songs exclusively on her website. Unusually, these songs are only accessible for fans with a code, and the code was only delivered to those who signed up for the latest drop from Williams’ hair dye company, Good Dye Young. “If you don’t have an email with a code, maybe ask a friend for theirs,” a message reads on Williams’ site. (There are already codes floating around the Internet, if you know where to look.)

The entire experience—a project which doesn’t appear to have an official title, and is only labeled with the artist’s initials H.W.—is designed like an old-school Windows desktop display. The background is a repeated orange image of a dog, and the screen is crowded with unorganized .mp3 files that, once clicked, can be played on the site’s audio player. There’s also a folder labeled “Misc” that opens to some images, a brief video from a gig circa 2017, and an audio file of a child saying “I’m sorry that you’re going through something hard.”

Before dropping the full project, Williams shared the new track “Mirtazapine” directly with Nashville public radio, an apparent response to cuts to public broadcasting from the Trump administration. Earlier this year, she released “I Like It I Like It” with Moses Sumney. Her previous solo albums include 2020’s Petals For Armor and 2021’s Flowers For Vases / Descansos. Paramore released their latest, This Is Why, in 2023, and recently announced the 20th anniversary re-release of their first album, All We Know Is Falling.

You can check out the full tracklist for this surprise release—in no particular order, in accordance with the random arrangement on her website—below.

“Kill Me”

“True Believer”

“Blood Bros”

“Negative Self Talk”

“EDAABP”

“Ice In My OJ”

“Mirtazapine”

“Brotherly Hate”

“Hard”

“Dream Girl In Shibuya”

“Discovery Channel”

“Zissou”

“Love Me Different”

“I Won’t Quit On You”

“Disappearing Man”

“Glum”

“Whim”