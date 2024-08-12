Elle King doesn’t like her father, Rob Schneider, either Singer Elle King is getting back into the public’s good graces by distancing herself from her “toxic” father, Rob Schneider

After making headlines last year with her “hammered” and ill-advised Grand Old Opry performance, singer Elle King may have found an ingenious way back into the public’s good graces: Talking shit about her father, Rob Schneider. According to King, she has a “toxic” relationship with Schneider, who is “not nice” and “forgot about every single birthday.”

Appearing on TikToker Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blondes podcast, King says she does not have a good relationship with her father, the former European Gigelo, to whom she goes “four or five years without talking.” Thankfully, the business-savvy King doesn’t want to be associated with Schneider, who “doesn’t have a good reputation” around Hollywood and didn’t help her with her career (not that she wanted it).

“He’s just not nice,” King said of her father. “You can want someone to change so much. You can’t control anyone else’s actions, and you can’t control people’s feelings. All you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings.”

The interview is making rounds on TikTok, where it was broken into short, heavily edited clips. The editing could leave room for Schneider to defend himself if the Little Nicky star weren’t so focused on the Olympics “openly celebrating Satan” and posting about “Drag Queens?!”

King presents a complete disavowal of Schneider as a father, whom she did not connect with until she was older because she would often “get lost in the shuffle” on movie sets. For all the pearl clutch around children watching the Olympics opening ceremony, it turns out that if Schneider’s actual child messed up a shot on The Animal or The Hot Chick, she “would get in fucking trouble.” As if that’s going to be the problem with another Rob Schneider stapler comedy.

She does not paint a picture of a supportive parent or person. Schneider apparently sent King, who was a “very heavy child,” to a weight loss camp, where she “got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and didn’t lose any weight.” King also made a point to distance herself from her father’s hateful politics, which tend to center around gender, sexuality, and other people’s business. “I disagree with a lot of what he says,” King says. “You’re talking out of your ass, and you’re talking shit about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights. And it’s like, get fucked.”