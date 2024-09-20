Elle King isn't accepting Rob Schneider's apology, because he gave it on Tucker Carlson King previously said she had a "toxic" relationship with her father, who is just "not nice"

“Ex’s & Oh’s” singer Elle King “never in a million years” thought her rant about her famous father Rob Schneider would go viral, but she doesn’t seem too keen on patching up any of the obvious holes in their relationship either.

“I was not trying to hurt him,” King told People of her recent comments regarding her and her father’s “toxic” relationship on TikToker Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast. “A lot of people said, ‘How could she say that about her family?’ and ‘Everything needs to be behind closed doors.’ No, it doesn’t. Sometimes you have to just say things and get them off your chest so that you don’t have to carry it for the rest of your life.”

King sure had a lot to say. After slamming the Deuce Bigalow actor for his stance on the LGBTQ+ community (“You’re talking out of your ass and you’re talking shit about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights. And it’s like, get fucked”) and the ways she would often “get lost in the shuffle” as a child on his movie sets, the singer concluded, “He’s just not nice… You can want someone to change so much. You can’t control anyone else’s actions, and you can’t control people’s feelings. All you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings.”

Well, unsurprisingly given the exact things she was complaining about, King is not reacting well to Schneider’s subsequent olive branch, which he extended during an interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson. “I just want to tell my daughter, Elle, I love you and I wish I was the father in my 20s that you needed. Clearly I wasn’t.” Schneider said, via Variety. “I hope you can forgive me for my shortcomings. I love you completely, and I love you entirely.”

“Ultimately, I think an apology on Tucker Carlson is like a double negative, right? Means nothing,” King responded. Luckily for the artist, there have been a few recent upsides to what sounds like a pretty shitty childhood. King has a new song called “High Road” out now, which she channeled a lot of her anger over this situation—and everything else going wrong in the world—into. “Since last year, if anything was going wrong or something pissed me off, my manager would say, ‘High Road 2024,’ and that was our theme of like, ‘Take the fucking high road, bitch,'” she told People. The situation also ensured that her “incredible LGBTQ+ community knows that they have an ally in me,” she said. “If that’s the biggest thing to come out of that platform, then I would’ve done it 10 more fucking times because I am an ally, they have one in me, and I’m grateful.”