Elle is still a fish out of water in first teaser for Legally Blonde prequel
The new teaser actually gives the show, out this July, a premise.Image courtesy of Prime Video
We were pretty skeptical about a Legally Blonde prequel, as it seemed like a major part of Legally Blonde was to watch Elle go through the life-changing experience that took her from spoiled-but-smart sorority girl to valedictorian of Harvard Law School. Would a show about a rich, blond, SoCal gal in the ’90s not just be Clueless? (Incidentally, the Clueless show is no more.) But the first real teaser for Prime Video’s Elle presents our plucky blond hero as the kind of fish out of water that we would come to know her as in Boston.
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