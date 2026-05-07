Elle is still a fish out of water in first teaser for Legally Blonde prequel

We were pretty skeptical about a Legally Blonde prequel, as it seemed like a major part of Legally Blonde was to watch Elle go through the life-changing experience that took her from spoiled-but-smart sorority girl to valedictorian of Harvard Law School. Would a show about a rich, blond, SoCal gal in the ’90s not just be Clueless? (Incidentally, the Clueless show is no more.) But the first real teaser for Prime Video’s Elle presents our plucky blond hero as the kind of fish out of water that we would come to know her as in Boston.

That’s right, Elle Woods (Lexi Minetree) is spending a good portion of her teenage years not in SoCal but in mid-90s Seattle, home to grunge music, Starbucks, and radio psychotherapy. The move does make a certain amount of sense, at least explaining why Elle might be less put off from the gray northeastern weather than her fellow Delta Nus. (Those winters are still another question.) It also gives the series the chance to rehash a primary conflict from the original film—Elle is blond and well-dressed in a place where it’s less prized than Los Angeles County—while giving it a very specific ’90s flavor. But whatever she learns in Seattle will still ultimately send her on a path to a fashion merchandising major at UCLA CULA.

Can Legally Blonde have its IP cake and eat it too? Is Seattle actually the West Coast equivalent of Boston? The answers to these questions and more when Elle premieres on Prime Video on July 1.