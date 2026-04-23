Peacock still making a Clueless sequel series? As if.

Peacock apparently thought the idea of a Clueless sequel series starring Alicia Silverstone was a full-on Monet. From far away, the idea seemed okay, but close up, it was just a big old mess. Per Variety, the sequel series announced last year is no longer in development at the streamer. Whatever.

The series, presumably titled The Clueless, would reportedly catch up with Cher Horowitz (played by a returning Silverstone), 30 years after the events of Amy Heckerling’s 1996 classic. Creative duties were handed over to Freakier Friday writer Jordan Weiss and Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who began collaborating on The O.C., which Schwartz created. Heckerling remained an executive producer on the series, but there was no word on whether she would get a crack at directing an episode, not that it matters anymore. However, given how popular the film continues to be, the rightsholders at CBS Studios and Paramount could sell the series to another buyer in the future.

Clueless is a long-running television concern. Following the film’s success, a network TV adaptation made its way to the TGIF line-up with some of the original cast, including Stacey Dash and Donald Faison, in tow. With Silverstone suiting up for Batgirl, Peep Show‘s Rachel Blanchard took over the Cher Horowitz role for the show’s three-year run. Peacock saw Clueless‘ television potential again in 2019, when it announced a Riverdale-style series that followed Dash’s character Dionne as she investigated Cher’s disappearance. While that’s a lot more Stacey Dash than television needs at the moment, there’s still an opportunity to bring Blanchard back for a revival, assuming someone, anyone, is nostalgic for the Clueless TV series.

But don’t mourn the flailing Clueless revival, like a virgin who can’t drive. The Clueless musical is touring the UK this fall.