It was announced in 2020 that Elliot Page would continue to play his Umbrella Academy role after he shared that he is trans, but at the time, sources told Variety that there were no plans to change the character’s gender. It seems t hose plans have now changed.



Page shared on social media that his character’s new name is Viktor Hargreeves. His post was accompanied by a still from the upcoming third season of the Netflix series based on Gerard Way’s graphic novels. Netflix confirmed the news too, writing, “FEELS SO GOOD TO SAY THIS: Elliot Page stars as Viktor Hargreeves in Umbrella Academy S3!!!” on its LGBTQ+-centric social media account, @Most.

Netflix also wrote on its main account, “Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here.” The A.V. Club reached out to N etflix and it confirmed that Page’s character “will come out as transgender in season 3 and be henceforth known as ‘Viktor Hargreeves.’” However, th e streaming giant has yet to share any more details about how ( or if) Viktor’s transition will be written into the show.



In a profile for TIME in March of 2021, it was noted that Page’s name had been changed in the credits for the series. His coworkers also noted a positive change in his demeanor. “It seems like there’s a tremendous weight off his shoulders, a feeling of comfort,” The Umbrella Academy’s showrunner Steve Blackman said at the time. “There’s a lightness, a lot more smiling.”



Page also noted that though it took some adjusting for his coworkers to call him by his new name and pronouns, he felt seen and acknowledged by them.

The third season of The Umbrella Academy began filming in early 2021, and is set to arrive on June 22, 2022. Netflix has yet to share any details of the forthcoming season’s plot.