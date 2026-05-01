OpenAI trial judge tells Elon Musk to knock it off with all the Terminator talk

Elon Musk has spent the last couple of days in court, testifying in his ongoing lawsuit against Sam Altman and OpenAI over whether Altman and other executives on the company’s board defrauded or otherwise harmed Musk when they shifted the company’s structure from a non-profit to a for-profit corporation several years ago. (This is all pretty convoluted, but the quick and dirty version is that Musk gave Altman about $40 million to help OpenAI get off the ground as a “responsible AI” charity in the 2010s, then fell out with them as the two became business competitors in the field.) This has inevitably included a whole lot of one of the more amusing things that can happen in the modern world, i.e., Elon Musk being forced to talk to people who are not being paid to agree with him, and the results of the three-day testimony have included a few doozies on that score. That most especially includes the part where Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers had to tell Musk to knock it off with all the Terminator talk, please.

See, part of Musk’s contention in the trial is that he gave OpenAI all that money—which helped keep the lights on back in the day, even if it’s an incredibly tiny fraction of the kind of investments the Microsoft-backed firm gets now—because he’s genuinely worried about the Rise Of The Machines. Pretty literally, in fact, in so far as Musk apparently kept bringing up the Terminator movies specifically, telling the trial’s jury that “We don’t want to have a Terminator outcome,” and then understating, when asked what he meant, that “In the movie it’s not a good situation.” Rogers, who’d already had to oversee three days of reported bickering between Musk and OpenAI’s lawyer, had to step in to remind him that the trial is not, in fact, about whether “robot armies” are coming to step on all our skulls, saying, “We’re not going to talk about extinction in this case. They got it, that’s enough.”

When Musk’s lawyer pushed back, saying it was a “real risk” that AI could kill everybody, hence his client’s totally altruistic desire to legally cripple his own xAI’s biggest competitor via this lawsuit, Rogers sounds like she got straight-up irritated at the ways this corporate fraud lawsuit keeps insisting on getting dumb: “It’s ironic your client, despite these risks, is creating a company that is in the exact space,” Rogers said. “There are some people who do not want to put the future of humanity in Mr. Musk’s hands … But we’re not going to get into that business.”

Elsewhere in the trial, Musk also attempted to employ what sounds like classic internet trolling techniques to get out of questions he didn’t want to answer, answering several questions from OpenAI’s lawyers by repeatedly stating, “You just can’t steal a charity.” Which, turns out, doesn’t work if you have a judge there to yell at you for doing it, as Rogers eventually told Musk to stop playing parrot and just answer the damn questions.

Musk’s time on the stand in the trial has now ended, although it’s still possible he could be called back for further, presumably just as cringe-y, testimony.