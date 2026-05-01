OpenAI trial judge tells Elon Musk to knock it off with all the Terminator talk
Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers sounded pretty annoyed at Musk's repeated Terminator references: "We're not going to talk about extinction in this case."Sam Altman (Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) and Elon Musk (Photo: Richard Bord/WireImage)
Elon Musk has spent the last couple of days in court, testifying in his ongoing lawsuit against Sam Altman and OpenAI over whether Altman and other executives on the company’s board defrauded or otherwise harmed Musk when they shifted the company’s structure from a non-profit to a for-profit corporation several years ago. (This is all pretty convoluted, but the quick and dirty version is that Musk gave Altman about $40 million to help OpenAI get off the ground as a “responsible AI” charity in the 2010s, then fell out with them as the two became business competitors in the field.) This has inevitably included a whole lot of one of the more amusing things that can happen in the modern world, i.e., Elon Musk being forced to talk to people who are not being paid to agree with him, and the results of the three-day testimony have included a few doozies on that score. That most especially includes the part where Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers had to tell Musk to knock it off with all the Terminator talk, please.