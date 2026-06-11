Helen Mirren squashes any potential beef with Tom Hardy
Mirren calls her once and maybe future MobLand co-star an "amazing actor" and "very special person."Image courtesy of Paramount
Whatever happened on the set of MobLand, Helen Mirren wants to leave it in the past. The last we heard, Tom Hardy hadn’t been fired from the show, despite earlier reports that he was, and Mirren is now going on the record to say how much she enjoys working with him. When asked by Variety whether she’d work with him again, she said, “Absolutely. In a fucking heartbeat.”
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