Helen Mirren squashes any potential beef with Tom Hardy

Whatever happened on the set of MobLand, Helen Mirren wants to leave it in the past. The last we heard, Tom Hardy hadn’t been fired from the show, despite earlier reports that he was, and Mirren is now going on the record to say how much she enjoys working with him. When asked by Variety whether she’d work with him again, she said, “Absolutely. In a fucking heartbeat.”

Earlier reports suggested that Mirren in particular was annoyed with Hardy’s behavior on the set of MobLand, which reportedly included locking himself in his trailer for hours on end and keeping everyone waiting. (Similar accusations had surfaced from the set of Fury Road.) Two weeks ago, Mirren was reported as saying, “Come on, Tom, we’ve been here for ages, let’s get on with it.” Now, however, she’s saying, “I love Tom, I think he’s the most amazing actor.”

“Different actors have different processes. I’ve learnt over the years that some people get to things faster,” she continued to Variety. “As long as what’s on the screen is fantastic, I’m totally chilled with however someone gets there. Tom is a very special person. I think he’s absolutely remarkable. My support of him is genuine and heartfelt.” She adds, “When you have powerful artistic people working together, the creative process is challenging. People will get their knickers in a twist as we say. We will go forward, absolutely, and it will be even better.” If Mirren wants Hardy in the family, he may really have a future at MobLand after all.