Hulu has released the trailer for the Sundance hit Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, featuring Emma Thompson and an expansive sex to-do list. A twist on the film Pretty Woman, the dramedy follows a widowed woman who decides to hire a compassionate sex worker as she begins a journey of sexual discovery following the lackluster experiences from her marriage.

Starring Emma Thompson (Love Actually) and newcomer Daryl McCormack (The Wheel Of Time) as a widowed Nancy Stokes and the titular sex worker Leo Grande, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande made a splash at this year’s Sundance Film Festival for its charm and chemistry between the two leads. Searchlight Pictures went on to grab the film for a cool $7.5 million as reported by Deadline, releasing it through Hulu like another Sundance feature at this year’s festival, Fresh.

In the trailer, Thompson’s Nancy radiates nervous energy as she reads off some rather tame sex acts to a calm and collected Leo. Through dancing and reassurance, Nancy eases into re-discovering herself and getting to know Leo. The official synopsis reads: “As Nancy embarks on a post-marital sexual awakening and Leo draws on his skills and charm, together they find a surprising human connection.”

The film’s central focus is Thompson and McCormack, and so the cast list remains very small. The only other main cast member beside the two is Isabella Laughland (Harry Potter And The Deathly Hollows: Part 1).

Directing and executive producing the film is Australian filmmaker Sophie Hyde (Animals). Writing the script is Katy Brand, who previously worked on Nanny McPhee Returns, which starred Thompson. Brand also works as a producer on the film.

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande will stream on Hulu on June 17.