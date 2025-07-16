Emma "Speed Demon" Watson gets license suspended after going 8 mph over the speed limit

Emma Watson is, of course, a well-known actor, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, of the kind frequently feted at all sorts of high-profile events, testimonials, and galas—all of which she’s presumably going to have to now take a Lyft to, because she won’t be driving herself. This, per a new report from the BBC, which reveals that Watson has just had her driver’s license in the U.K. suspended after she was found to have been caught doing 38 in a 30 in Oxford last year.

Which, wouldn’t you know it, was Emma “Speed Demon” Watson’s fourth driving offense in as many years, meaning she exceeded the 10-point minimum for getting your license suspended for six months over in England. (And if you, like us, would like to spend one of the few afternoons you’ve been granted on this gorgeous planet looking up British driving penalties and their accompanying point values, feel free to do so here; we guess Watson should consider herself lucky she hadn’t also been caught performing “Unlawful pillion riding,” another three-point offense.) This is, amazingly, not the first time Watson has garnered headlines for her driving and car placement skills, including inadvertently inspiring the amazing tabloid headline “Emma Watson breaks silence after her car was towed in Stratford-upon-Avon.” (She’d apparently left it double-parked in a parking garage after tweeting that she was having a very difficult time finding parking for a theater show she was attending.)

Watson has largely been taking a break from acting in recent years; her last major role was in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, back in 2019. She was apparently in Oxford, when the tragic 8-mph-over incident occurred, because she’s currently studying for a masters of creative writing degree at the University Of Oxford. Her license was suspended in a five-minute court session she didn’t attend, with her lawyer noting that “She is in a position to pay” the attendant 1,000-pound fine—just one of the perks of being a wallflower, we guess.