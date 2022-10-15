Robbie Coltrane died this week, ending a career that spanned decades of both comedy and drama—but which, for many, will always be synonymous with the Harry Potter film franchise, where Coltrane spent roughly a d ecade playing half-giant Hogwarts groundskeeper Hagrid. Now, several of Coltrane’s co-stars from the films have issued statements this weekend, remembering a man who always went out of his way to keep the young actors he worked with laughing and feeling comfortable on the films’ sets.

That includes series star Daniel Radcliffe, who gave The New York Post a statement about Coltrane, saying that, “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner Of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut, and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Radcliffe’s co-star Emma Watson issued a tribute of her own, with EW noting that she posted an Instagram Story in which she wrote that, “ Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance. Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs, and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us.”

Other Harry Potter kids sharing their memories included brothers Oliver and James Phelps, who played Fred and George Weasley: James Phelps wrote on Twitter about how “I’ll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said ‘Enjoy it, you’ll be great’. Thank you for that.” There’s also Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, and who reminisced about “ Robbie. Bobser. He called me Space Boy. We shared a love of the final frontier. He didn’t give a fuck and it always made you smile. A giant, in more ways than one. We had some times.”

Harry Potter Reunion - Robbie Coltrane: “I’ll Not be here… but Hagrid will”

Amidst the other tributes this week, fans have also been passing around a moment from the recent Harry Potter reunion special, where Coltrane himself reflected on the films’ legacy. “My children will show them to their children, so you could be watching in 50 years times— easy,” he said, alternating between sincerity and laughter in his typical style. “ I’ll not be here, sadly. B ut Hagrid will.”