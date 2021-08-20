Stars, they’re just like us (depending on what state you live in, or, unless you happen to be Nicole Kidman). The Television Academy has announced that all attendees at the Primetime Emmy Awards will have to present proof of vaccination as well as a negative COVID -19 test for entry.

Advertisement

The audience for the awards ceremony has been limited to just nominees and a guest, giving those nominated the perfect excuse not to bring along their great aunt who wants to meet some TV stars. The attendees and their guests will be required to take a COVID -19 test on or after Friday, September 17. This makes the maximum testing window for the Emmys 65 hours, falling within the usual 48-72 hour window for live events. A red carpet won’t be held for the Creative Arts shows, but there will be a limited red carpet event at the primetime show. It’s not too late to have interns run all over town in hazmat suits delivering awards.

All four of The Television Academy’s events, including the three Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies, will be held under an air- conditioned tent on the Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, a venue directly behind the Microsoft Theater. The COVID -19 policies will be the same for every event. The three Creative Arts ceremonies (held on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT; Sunday at 1 p.m. PT, and 5 p.m. PT) will air in one combined show on September 18 on FXX.

Additional changes announced yesterday include that the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and Outstanding Variety Special (Live) categories have been moved to the Primetime telecast. Nominees in this category include A Black Lady Sketch Show, Saturday Night Live, and the Inauguration ceremony.

Cedric The Entertainer will be the host of this year’s primetime awards ceremony. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 19.

G/O Media may get a commission Prestige Worldwide Tee Buy for $17 at Entertainment Earth Use the promo code COMEBACK30

Check out our interview with Emmy-nominee Kathryn Hahn.