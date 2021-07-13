{L-R): Mare Of Easttown, Ted Lasso, I May Destroy You, Hacks Photo : HBO; Apple TV; HBO; HBO

After a strange year with many awards shows having to either adapt to the new normal or cancel their ceremonies altogether, this year’s Emmys promises a return to traditional form in a way that will harken back to those pre-COVID glory days of 2019. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be hosted by Cedric The Entertainer and the ceremony telecast will happen in front of a live, in-person audience on September 19. Though the pandemic forced The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to get real creative last year, they are excited to move forward and put those creative efforts elsewhere. “I’m very excited to be returning to the Emmys,” says executive producer Reginald Hudlin in a press release. “Last year, the restrictions of Covid freed me and the awesome talents at Done+Dusted to do a show that was different than any other award show. We don’t plan on repeating ourselves, but we certainly want to try some new ideas that could only be done on the Emmys.”

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the pandemic isn’t completely finished with the Emmys and the disruption in schedules and pandemic-related delays in filming means many fan favorites and past Emmy contenders—including Succession, Stranger Things, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel—will be ineligible for awards this year.



Other changes to the post-pandemic Emmy this year include: a new category for anthology series and stunt performers receiving their own category called “Outstanding Stunt Performance by an Individual or Team in a Drama, Comedy, Limited Series or Movie. The Academy has yet to do away with gendered labels for acting categories, but winners will now be able to request that their statues and nomination certificates have the gender neutral terms “actor” and “performer.” At the end of 2020, The Academy also decided to collapse “Variety Talk and Variety Sketch Series” into a single category, however after backlash and lobbying from late night shows and their producers, they reversed the rule in February of this year.

This year, the Emmy nominees will be announced at a live event starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. The livestream—which can be watched here or in the YouTube embed below—will be lead by father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting), who will team up with Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 19.

This is a developing story. Check back for the full list of Emmy nominees following the announcement.



