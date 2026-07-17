The Emmys will return to TV with fewer awards this year Sorry, Fargo, the Emmys for limited series/anthology or movie are no longer fit for broadcast.

In what’s becoming routine for awards bodies looking to spice up their shows by handing out fewer awards, the Television Academy announced this year’s Emmys will feature the fewest awards since the ’50s. Per Variety, the Academy is cutting seven awards from the broadcast, reducing the number of gold statues from 26 to 19, because audiences apparently don’t tune into awards shows to see awards. They tune into them to watch the hosts mock recipients for delivering thank-you speeches. Stranger still, the awards being cut for time this year are among the show’s most competitive fields: Writing for a variety series, supporting actor and actress in a limited/anthology series or movie, directing for a limited/anthology series or movie, and writing for a limited/anthology series or movie. To put that in context, had this happened last year, Owen Cooper, Jack Thorne, and Philip Barantini’s wins for Adolescence would’ve been nixed. A year earlier, Lamorne Morris’ long-overdue win for Fargo and Jessica Gunn’s for Baby Reindeer wouldn’t make it to air under these restrictions.

Speaking to Variety, Television Academy chair Chris Abrego says he hopes that the extra time will create more space for musical performances, comedy, and unexpected acceptance speeches. While there’s “no perfect solution” to the age-old problem of there not being enough time on Earth to give everyone a golden-winged woman, Abrego says the Academy is trying to be “as balanced and as equitable as possible.”