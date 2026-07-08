Here are the nominations for the 2026 Emmy Awards Mariska Hargitay will host the ceremony on Monday, September 14.

It’s a good morning to be a cast member on The Pitt, Hacks, or DTF St. Louis. The Emmy nominations for the 2025-26 season were unveiled this morning by The Bear‘s Liza Colón-Zayas and Somebody Somewhere‘s Jeff Hiller, but they weren’t the only familiar faces to garner some attention. Previous winners including Noah Wyle, Zendaya, Jean Smart, Quinta Brunson, and Katherine LaNasa all earned nominations this morning, as well as other familiar faces in new shows, like Richard Gadd, Rhea Seehorn, and Matthew Rhys.

Overall, The Pitt came out on top with 25 nominations, while Hacks followed closely behind with 24. The latter series set a new record for most nominations received by a comedy series in a single season. Newcomer Widow’s Bay earned 19 nominations, and Apple TV’s other big new show, Pluribus, earned 18 nominations.

The 2026 Emmy Awards will be hosted by Mariska Hargitay on September 14. The entire list of nominees is below.

Writing For A Drama Series

Debora Cahn and Peter Ackerman, The Diplomat (“Amagansett”)

Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman and R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt (“1:00 P.M.”)

Valerie Chu, The Pitt (“12:00 P.M.”)

Vince Gilligan, Pluribus (“We Is Us”)

Will Smith, Slow Horses (“Scars”)

Brad Inglesby, Task (“A Still Small Voice”)

Directing For A Drama Series

Salli Richardson Whitfield, The Gilded Age (“My Mind Is Made Up”)

Hanelle M. Culpepper, Paradise (“Exodus”)

Noah Wyle, The Pitt (“12:00 P.M.”)

Vince Gilligan, Pluribus (“We Is Us”)

Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses (“Scars”)

Salli Richardson Whitfield, Task (“Out Beyond Ideas Of Wrongdoing And Rightdoing, There Is A River”)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Ernest Harden, Jr, The Pitt

Jeff Hiller, Pluribus

Jeff Kober, The Pitt

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Brittany Allen, The Pitt

Tal Anderson, The Pitt

Tina Ivlev, The Pitt

Mirian Shor, Pluribus

Merritt Wever, The Gilded Age

Shailene Woodley, Paradise