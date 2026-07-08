Here are the nominations for the 2026 Emmy Awards

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Gerran Howell, The Pitt
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey, Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Karolina Wydra, Pluribus
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Zendaya, Euphoria
Drama Series
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends And Neighbors
Writing For A Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (“Team Buildidng”)
Tim Robinson & Zach Kanin, The Chair Company (“Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does.”)
Michael Patrick King & Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback (“Valerie Does It All”)
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky, Hacks (“Finale”)
Anthony King, Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat (“Mergers & Acquisitions”)
Kate Dippold, Widow’s Bay (“Welcome To Widow’s Bay!”)
Directing For A Comedy Series
Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary (“Ballgame”)
Christopher Storer, The Bear (“Bears”)
Andrew DeYoung, The Chair Company (“Life Goes By Too F**cking Fast, It Really Does”)
Lucia Aniello, Hacks (“Finale”)
Mary Lou Belli, Ms. Pat Show (“Give It Arrest”)
Hiro Murai, Widow’s Bay (“Welcome To Widow’s Bay!”)
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael J. Fox, Shrinking
Brett Goldstein, Shrinking
Hamish Linklater, Widow’s Bay
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Rob Reiner, The Bear
Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Leslie Bibb, Hacks
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Betty Gilpin, Widow’s Bay
Cherry Jones, Hacks
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlyn Olson, Hacks
Lauren Weedman, Hacks
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter, Hacks
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Yayha Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
Steve Carell, Rooster
Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Jean Smart, Hacks
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders In The Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay
Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series
Megan Gallagher, All Her Fault (“Episode 8”)
Gabe Rotter and Daniel Pearle, The Beast In Me (“Sick Puppy”)
Lee Sung Jin, Beef (“All The Things We’re Never Going To Have”)
Mike Makowsky, Death By Lightning
Steven Conrad, DTF St. Louis
Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series
Jake Schreier, Beef (“It Will Stay This Way And You Will Obey”)
Lee Sung Jin, Beef (“Oh, The Comfort, The Inexpressible Comfort”)
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit (“The Black Rabbits”)
Steven Conrad, DTF St. Louis
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis
Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis
Yuh-Jung Youn, Beef
Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy, Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd, Half Man
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton, Beef
Nick Offerman, Death By Lightning
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Claire Danes, The Beast In Me
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Sarah Pigeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy, Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Riz Ahmed, Bait
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jamie Bell, Half Man
Oscar Isaac, Beef
Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me
Limited or Anthology Series
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy, Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Reality Competition Program
Dancing With the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Outstanding Variety Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live