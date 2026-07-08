Here are the nominations for the 2026 Emmy Awards

Mariska Hargitay will host the ceremony on Monday, September 14.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 8, 2026 | 12:04pm
Images: HBO Max, Disney, Paramount
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Here are the nominations for the 2026 Emmy Awards

It’s a good morning to be a cast member on The Pitt, Hacks, or DTF St. Louis. The Emmy nominations for the 2025-26 season were unveiled this morning by The Bear‘s Liza Colón-Zayas and Somebody Somewhere‘s Jeff Hiller, but they weren’t the only familiar faces to garner some attention. Previous winners including Noah Wyle, Zendaya, Jean Smart, Quinta Brunson, and Katherine LaNasa all earned nominations this morning, as well as other familiar faces in new shows, like Richard Gadd, Rhea Seehorn, and Matthew Rhys.

Overall, The Pitt came out on top with 25 nominations, while Hacks followed closely behind with 24. The latter series set a new record for most nominations received by a comedy series in a single season. Newcomer Widow’s Bay earned 19 nominations, and Apple TV’s other big new show, Pluribus, earned 18 nominations. 

The 2026 Emmy Awards will be hosted by Mariska Hargitay on September 14. The entire list of nominees is below.

Writing For A Drama Series

Debora Cahn and Peter Ackerman, The Diplomat (“Amagansett”)
Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman and R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt (“1:00 P.M.”)
Valerie Chu, The Pitt (“12:00 P.M.”)
Vince Gilligan, Pluribus (“We Is Us”)
Will Smith, Slow Horses (“Scars”)
Brad Inglesby, Task (“A Still Small Voice”) 

Directing For A Drama Series
Salli Richardson Whitfield, The Gilded Age (“My Mind Is Made Up”)
Hanelle M. Culpepper, Paradise (“Exodus”)
Noah Wyle, The Pitt (“12:00 P.M.”)
Vince Gilligan, Pluribus (“We Is Us”)
Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses (“Scars”)
Salli Richardson Whitfield, Task (“Out Beyond Ideas Of Wrongdoing And Rightdoing, There Is A River”)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Ernest Harden, Jr, The Pitt
Jeff Hiller, Pluribus
Jeff Kober, The Pitt
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Brittany Allen, The Pitt
Tal Anderson, The Pitt
Tina Ivlev, The Pitt
Mirian Shor, Pluribus
Merritt Wever, The Gilded Age
Shailene Woodley, Paradise

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt 
Gerran Howell, The Pitt 
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey, Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Zendaya, Euphoria

Drama Series

The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends And Neighbors

Writing For A Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (“Team Buildidng”)
Tim Robinson & Zach Kanin, The Chair Company (“Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does.”)
Michael Patrick King & Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback (“Valerie Does It All”)
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky, Hacks (“Finale”)
Anthony King, Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat (“Mergers & Acquisitions”)
Kate Dippold, Widow’s Bay (“Welcome To Widow’s Bay!”) 

Directing For A Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary (“Ballgame”)
Christopher Storer, The Bear (“Bears”)
Andrew DeYoung, The Chair Company (“Life Goes By Too F**cking Fast, It Really Does”)
Lucia Aniello, Hacks (“Finale”)
Mary Lou Belli, Ms. Pat Show (“Give It Arrest”)
Hiro Murai, Widow’s Bay (“Welcome To Widow’s Bay!”)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael J. Fox, Shrinking
Brett Goldstein, Shrinking
Hamish Linklater, Widow’s Bay
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Rob Reiner, The Bear
Connor Storrie,  Saturday Night Live

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Leslie Bibb, Hacks
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Betty Gilpin, Widow’s Bay
Cherry Jones, Hacks 
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks 
Kaitlyn Olson, Hacks
Lauren Weedman, Hacks

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter, Hacks
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Yayha Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
Steve Carell, Rooster
Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay 
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Jean Smart, Hacks

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders In The Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay

Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series

Megan Gallagher, All Her Fault (“Episode 8”)
Gabe Rotter and Daniel Pearle, The Beast In Me (“Sick Puppy”)
Lee Sung Jin, Beef (“All The Things We’re Never Going To Have”)
Mike Makowsky, Death By Lightning
Steven Conrad, DTF St. Louis 

Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series

Jake Schreier, Beef (“It Will Stay This Way And You Will Obey”)
Lee Sung Jin, Beef (“Oh, The Comfort, The Inexpressible Comfort”)
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit (“The Black Rabbits”)
Steven Conrad, DTF St. Louis 

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis
Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis
Yuh-Jung Youn, Beef
Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy, Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd, Half Man
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton, Beef
Nick Offerman, Death By Lightning

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Claire Danes, The Beast In Me
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Sarah Pigeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy, Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Riz Ahmed, Bait
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jamie Bell, Half Man
Oscar Isaac, Beef
Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Limited or Anthology Series

All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy, Jr. & Carolyn Bessette 

Reality Competition Program

Dancing With the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors

Outstanding Variety Series

The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live

 
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