Euphoria is done forever

This article contains spoilers for the season three finale of Euphoria.

Update the kill count: It’s not just Rue Bennett (Zendaya), Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), and Laurie (Martha Kelly) who no longer walk this earth, but the entire series Euphoria. After the finale aired on HBO last night, the network confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the season three finale will also serve as the series finale, leaving most characters not named Ali Muhammed (Colman Domingo) more or less twisting in the wind. Jules (Hunter Schafer), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), and Maddy (Alexa Demie) all got pretty brief screentime in the last episode. And who has a better story than Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow)? The bible, as it turns out.

The news that this is the end of the series isn’t especially surprising, even if a lot of the team was rather cagey about that fact when the season premiered. A large portion of the cast have become pretty major Hollywood stars, with Elordi and Domingo becoming Oscar nominees, not to mention Zendaya and Sweeney attaining household name status in the last few years. Production for the third season, according to most reports, was fraught and took over four years to get on screen after the conclusion of season 2 in 2022.

You can read our recap of the final episode of Euphoria here.