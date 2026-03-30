There is so much going on in this new Euphoria trailer

Euphoria: It’s never been boring. It’s been a lot of things, and, based on the latest trailer for season three, it’s going to be a lot more when it returns, but the series has always been able to court attention, even with a four-plus-year gap since its last season in early 2022. The latest trailer for season three shows a bit more of what this season’s plot might be, if we may even call it plot driven. Producer Jeremy O. Harris referred to last season as “a Gesamtkunstwerk that rejects the “episode” by “episode” mentality of most shows.” It looks like there’s going to be more where that came from.

In this trailer, we’ve got Rue (Zendaya) in a police station being interrogated about drugs she probably smuggled from Mexico; from the looks of it, she swallowed them to get them across the border. Maddy (Alexa Demie) is helping Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), who’s now married to Nate (Jacob Elordi), with her OnlyFans-esque business. Someone is shooting at Nate’s window, and someone else looks like they are about to be tortured with an electric saw. Jules (Hunter Schafer) is back to doing sex work until Rue offers to be her sugar daddy. And Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) school play at the end of last season apparently picked up enough steam to get her onto a studio lot and in front of an executive played by Sharon Stone.

We learned from the last trailer that this season of Euphoria will see its “wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil.” With that in mind, perhaps it’s appropriate that the show returns during the Easter season. Season three premieres on HBO at 9 pm on Sunday, April 12.