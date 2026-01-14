Rue can't outrun that suitcase full of drugs in Euphoria season 3 trailer

Euphoria isn’t set in high school anymore, so if these kids want to spend their time at strip clubs and on OnlyFans, they can. And based on the first trailer for the show’s much-anticipated third season, that’s exactly what they’re doing. Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) is now married to Nate (Jacob Elordi), and while he’s apparently out at work, she spends her days making “content” in a bustier and bunny ears. Maddy (Alexia Demi) says that “every girl I meet is a sugar baby,” except her, of course. “No, I’m not a fucking hooker,” she tells Rue (Zendaya).

Oh, Rue. It seems that her major unresolved plot point from season two has finally come to collect. As Laurie (Martha Kelly) reminds her, surrounded by at least three armed guys, “You owe me money.” Rue’s been able to outrun quite a bit, but a missing suitcase full of drugs doesn’t seem like it’ll be one of them.

This season will see the Euphoria crew “wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil,” according to the season’s logline shared in a press release. Like last season, this one was shot on film—KODAK motion picture film stock in both 35mm and 65mm, to be exact—which is pretty cool. Season 3 of Euphoria will premiere on April 12 at 9 pm on HBO.