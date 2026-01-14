Rue can't outrun that suitcase full of drugs in Euphoria season 3 trailer
High school may be over, but the Euphoria kids are still dealing with some of the same problems when the show returns on April 12.Image courtesy of HBO
Euphoria isn’t set in high school anymore, so if these kids want to spend their time at strip clubs and on OnlyFans, they can. And based on the first trailer for the show’s much-anticipated third season, that’s exactly what they’re doing. Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) is now married to Nate (Jacob Elordi), and while he’s apparently out at work, she spends her days making “content” in a bustier and bunny ears. Maddy (Alexia Demi) says that “every girl I meet is a sugar baby,” except her, of course. “No, I’m not a fucking hooker,” she tells Rue (Zendaya).