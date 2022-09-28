Despite the lack of an announcement at the recent D23 Expo, it looks like Deadpool 3 is officially moving forward, and Wade Wilson won’t be the only character the film will be introducing into the MCU.

Reynolds’ announcement caused an avalanche of speculation about the upcoming sequel, what story it will tell, how far it will be able to go with the character, and more. Here’s what we know about the project so far.



Some quick facts:

Hugh Jackman confirmed in the video that he will be reprising his role as Wolverine, officially bringing the X-Men character into the MCU

The film is due to be released on Sept. 6, 2024

It will be the third film pairing Reynolds with director Shawn Levy, who worked with Reynolds on his last two films, Free Guy and The Adam Project

Levy also previously directed Hugh Jackman in Real Steel

Who else is in it?

Besides Reynolds and Jackman, the only other cast member we know of is Leslie Uggams, who will be returning as Blind Al.

When and where will it be filming?

In an interview in August 2021, Reynolds estimated that the movie would be filming before the end of this year. It hasn’t started yet, but with only a few months left of 2022, time is running out to make that totally arbitrary deadline. The first two films were shot in Vancouver, and Reynolds likes to stay close to home, so that’s a pretty safe bet for this one as well.

Who’s writing it?

On Nov. 20, 2020, Variety reported that Bob’s Burgers writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin were attached to work on the script with Reynolds. The original Deadpool writing team of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have also come on board the project.

How will Wolverine return?

In a subsequent video post, Reynolds and Jackman teased fans (and took a jab at Marvel’s famously strict spoiler lockdown policy) with an explainer about Wolverine’s return that didn’t explain much of anything.



Many fans thought Wolverine had a fitting end at the conclusion of Logan, so even if Deadpool 3 takes place earlier, undoing his previous farewell in a way that’s satisfying to the audience without undermining its emotional resonance is going to be tricky. We can’t even be sure this will be the same Wolverine, since the MCU is currently delving into alternate timelines, the multiverse, and even shape-shifters. So the options are really unlimited.

Does this mean that mutants are officially in the MCU now?

If you’re asking this question, you must not have seen Ms. Marvel. Other than her, though, we haven’t had any other officially confirmed mutants in the MCU prime yet. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has been dancing around the question of the integration of the X-Men for years, and we did get an alternate universe version of Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, but this could be the movie that finally opens the door. Or it could be another misdirect.



What will the story be?

Reynolds gave an interview in 2021 in which he talked about having the idea for a Wolverine and Deadpool road-trip movie. This past June, on the Post-Credits podcast, Reese and Wernick said that it will be a “fish-out-of-water” story and said they’re excited about all the ripe comedy material they’ll have to work with now that they’re free to reference the entire MCU.

What about that R rating?

Marvel Studios has confirmed that the sequel will be rated R, as the previous two films were. How the character will integrate with the sensibilities of the PG-13 MCU without losing any of his trademark vulgarity, not to mention his ultra-violent tendencies, remains to be seen.

