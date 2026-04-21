Evil Dead Burn heats up with new teaser trailer and earlier July release

Dead by fall. Dead by fall. Evil Dead Burn is heading to theaters this summer. Groovy.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  April 21, 2026 | 3:10pm
Courtesy of Warner Bros.
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Evil Dead Burn heats up with new teaser trailer and earlier July release

Cut off your hand and stick a chainsaw in the stump because the Deadites are heading back to theaters. Evil Dead Burn, the second film in the gory series’ current reboot cycle, is heading to theaters a little earlier than expected, moving from its July 24 release to July 10. However, unlike Sam Raimi’s original Evil Dead trilogy, which focused primarily on a smug S-Mart employee who thinks a magnifying glass on a chain is the perfect way to say, “I love you,” this sequel is a stand-alone story, like 2013’s Evil Dead and Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Burn. The first teaser trailer, which was attached to Lee Cronin’s The Mummy over the weekend, shows off a familiar Evil Dead, though. 

The film follows a recently widowed woman mourning the loss of her husband by the side of her in-laws at their secluded family house. Sadly, someone must’ve pulled the wrong book from the shelf and read from the one bound in human flesh and inked in human blood because the family slowly turns into Deadites and kills each other. In the trailer, we’re treated to an image we’ve seen many times before: Deadites tossing people through furniture and bookshelves, captured in extreme canted angles and lengthy takes. However, this one will have a “French twist,” merci beaucoup.

Directed by French filmmaker Sébastien Vaniček, whose debut Infested won acclaim from the Fantastic Fest, the César Awards, and the Fangoria Chainsaw awards, the movie is “a new 100% original Evil Dead movie,” and Sam Raimi has given him “100% creative freedom” to do whatever he wants with it. As such, he’ll be giving the movie “a French twist, with a central French character,” he told Konbini (translated by JoBlo). 

“What’s crazy is that [Sam Raimi] guaranteed—and protects us—to give us 100% creative freedom. That’s all that mattered to me, to not get eaten up by a big studio and get released from the project. Sam Raimi is really the only producer in the United States who has control over his franchise. So when he tells me: ‘It’s your vision that takes precedence, I’m here to ensure it is preserved,’ it’s reassuring,” he said. “If all goes well, it will be a film with a French twist, with a central French character. I want to do my post-production in France with my teams. It will be in English, but with one or more French characters who speak English. I told the studio that I wanted to make a nasty film, a film that hurts, from which you come away tested. I’m going to put all the horror I have inside, it will be cathartic, and if I haven’t ruined my career and I can continue to make films beyond it, I will move on to something other than horror!”

A follow-up to Burn, titled Evil Dead Wrath, from director Francis Galluppi, is already in production. Before Vaniček can get to non-horror movies, he’ll have to survive Evil Dead Burn, which opens July 10. 

 

 
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