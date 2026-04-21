Evil Dead Burn heats up with new teaser trailer and earlier July release Dead by fall. Dead by fall. Evil Dead Burn is heading to theaters this summer. Groovy.

Cut off your hand and stick a chainsaw in the stump because the Deadites are heading back to theaters. Evil Dead Burn, the second film in the gory series’ current reboot cycle, is heading to theaters a little earlier than expected, moving from its July 24 release to July 10. However, unlike Sam Raimi’s original Evil Dead trilogy, which focused primarily on a smug S-Mart employee who thinks a magnifying glass on a chain is the perfect way to say, “I love you,” this sequel is a stand-alone story, like 2013’s Evil Dead and Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Burn. The first teaser trailer, which was attached to Lee Cronin’s The Mummy over the weekend, shows off a familiar Evil Dead, though.

The film follows a recently widowed woman mourning the loss of her husband by the side of her in-laws at their secluded family house. Sadly, someone must’ve pulled the wrong book from the shelf and read from the one bound in human flesh and inked in human blood because the family slowly turns into Deadites and kills each other. In the trailer, we’re treated to an image we’ve seen many times before: Deadites tossing people through furniture and bookshelves, captured in extreme canted angles and lengthy takes. However, this one will have a “French twist,” merci beaucoup.