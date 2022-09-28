How better to butter someone up than with actual butter? This is the premise of Abby’s (Kristen Bell) ploy in this exclusive clip from the Apple TV+ animated musical comedy Central Park. She’s trying to share with her sister, Paige (Kathryn Hahn), “a real good news/bad news situation,” as the show’s narrator Birdie (Josh Gad) describes it.

“Good news: Abby got a super exciting new job at a fancy restaurant,” Birdie explains as Abby sets out a generous deluxe breakfast with two types of bacon. “Bad news: she’s working for Bitsy Brandenham, sworn enemy of the Tillerman-Hunter family.”

Is the new job just a way for Bitsy (Stanley Tucci) to mess with the Tillerman-Hunters? “I always like to see the best in every situation, but your mom tends to be a little more suspicious,” Abby observes. Even if Bitsy is being manipulative, Abby has made the time-honored discovery of so many aspiring stars before her: “This city is a little trickier than I thought it would be and my big break hasn’t quite broken yet and I’m two months late on my 1/4th of the rent, so I need a good steady job.”

Unfortunately, it’s hard to break the news gently when Cole (Titus Burgess) can’t keep a secret. (“Remember when I let you watch that R-rated movie and Cole got so nervous he called your mom?” “Erin Brockovich contains both adult language and mature themes!”) And as expected, Paige and Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) aren’t too thrilled about the situation.



Kristen Bell re-joined the cast of Central Park as Abby in the third season, after previously having been cast as Molly. Bell relinquished the role during the racial reckonings of 2020, and Emmy Raver-Lampman was eventually cast as her replacement. The new season proves there’s room in the family for both women (who are both television and Broadway veterans). As for whether there’s room in the family for an employee of Bitsy Brandenham, well, you’ll have to watch the episode to find out.