Greetings, valued employees. As we all feared, the third season of Apple TV+’s Central Park is coming to a close. Still, at least the employees of the Brandenpire are flexing their muscles, getting organized, and standing up to their awful boss Bitsy (who is played, hilariously, by Stanley Tucci). Of course, it takes a lot of courage to stand up to the Tucc, but as the Brandenpire workers square off with their labor overlord, they make their demands very clear. They want a genuine apology for Bitsy’s abused assistant Helen (Daveed Digs).

The apology never comes, but Brandenpire employees get something even better: More money.



“The Brandenpire Strikes Back” is the season finale of Central Park, Apple TV+’s animated musical comedy created by Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad, and Nora Smith. Like any show that comes to us from “the people who brought you Bob’s Burgers,” the stars in any given episode are likely to elicit constant outbursts of “whose voice is that ?” In addition to the main cast that includes Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Josh Gad, there’s also the cavalcade of guest stars to sort through. What other show gives its audience Keith David, Patti LuPone, Henry Winkler, and the great Catherine O’Hara?

We’ve been pretty big fans of Central Park throughout its run. Last year, our own Saloni Gajjar wrote, “The nuanced storytelling, intelligent humor, and evolving animation creativity solidify its place as one of Apple TV+’s successful original series.”

Central Park wraps up season three this week on Apple TV+, with “Brandenpire Strikes Back” on November 19. But you can catch up on all episodes from all three seasons now. So hurry up before it’s too late (and you don’t understand what’s happening in the season finale).