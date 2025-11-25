Rob Mac and Noah Hawley are loading up a Far Cry TV show
The long-running video game series, Far Cry, will become Noah Hawley's latest anthology series.Courtesy of FX
Now that Mythic Quest has come to an end, Rob Mac, neé McElhenney, has to find a new outlet for his video game addiction. Thankfully, Noah Hawley just struck a new overall deal with FX, so the two are teaming up for a new Far Cry series. Like Hawley’s Fargo series and, more importantly, the Far Cry video games, the show will be an anthology series, featuring new characters and settings each season. We assume that also means this will run for numerous seasons, but we’ll see if people watch it first. Nevertheless, according to a statement, the anthology structure is what attracted Hawley to Far Cry in the first place.