Rob Mac and Noah Hawley are loading up a Far Cry TV show

Now that Mythic Quest has come to an end, Rob Mac, neé McElhenney, has to find a new outlet for his video game addiction. Thankfully, Noah Hawley just struck a new overall deal with FX, so the two are teaming up for a new Far Cry series. Like Hawley’s Fargo series and, more importantly, the Far Cry video games, the show will be an anthology series, featuring new characters and settings each season. We assume that also means this will run for numerous seasons, but we’ll see if people watch it first. Nevertheless, according to a statement, the anthology structure is what attracted Hawley to Far Cry in the first place.

“What I love about the Far Cry game franchise is it’s an anthology. Each game is a variation of a theme, the same way each season of Fargo is a variation on a theme,” said Hawley. “To create a big action show that can change from year to year, while always exploring the nature of humanity through this complex and chaotic lens, is a dream come true. I’m excited to partner with Rob and bring our shared irreverent, ambitious sensibility to the screen.”

Similarly, Mac described working alongside Hawley as “a dream realized.” He continues, “Ubisoft has been remarkably generous, entrusting us with one of the most iconic video-game worlds ever created.”

Far Cry has been an ongoing concern at Ubisoft since 2004, when the series launched on Xbox. While the series of first-person shooters doesn’t have a strict chronology or storyline, they typically involve a single anti-hero fighting their way through a “lawless frontier,” whether that be in the white supremacist backwoods of the United States or on the fictional island of Yaba, run by the fascist dictator Giancarlo Esposito. Thus far, there have been six mainline games, a host of spin-offs, and a seemingly endless string of controversies regarding the games’ morally dubious depictions of race. Still, this wouldn’t be the first live-action Far Cry adaptation. We all remember Uwe Boll’s 2008 adaptation, starring Til Schweiger and the late, great Udo Kier. Hawley and Mac have a lot to live up to.