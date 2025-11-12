FX renews Alien: Earth for another season of technofascist terror and Ice Age references

This post discusses the plot of Alien: Earth.

FX will be hearing Noah Hawley scream in space (or Earth, we guess) for years to come. Earlier today, FX announced season two of Alien: Earth as part of a new overall deal with Hawley, the series creator. While many probably assumed a second season was a lock, considering how much FX spent promoting the series, the network was silent on the matter for the last few months. Viewership for the Alien reboot, which focused on a child synthetic who befriends a young Xenomorph hunter through the power of mouth sounds, was solid, particularly among Baby Boomers. However, the show ended in September, when Hawley suggested that it might take a few months to get an official word on season two. Still, unlike previous entries in the series, pretty much everyone of import survived this latest run-in with the creature that typically kills everyone. It even spared the douchey trillionaire making everyone’s life miserable this season for the sake of bringing him back, we presume.

The new overall deal isn’t too surprising. Since his adaptation of Fargo debuted in 2014, Hawley has been loyal to the network and its parent companies, squeezing in Legion for a few years between trips to North Dakota and the greater Twin Cities metropolitan area. In 2019, 20th Century Fox released Hawley’s lone feature film, Lucy In The Sky. The point is, Hawley is a company man, which, in the world of Alien, always turns out well. The only question now is, what was with all the Ice Age stuff last season?

There is no word on when season two will premiere, but production of Alien: Earth, which is moving from Thailand to London, will begin next year.