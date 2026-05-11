Peacock announces 1 Fast 1 Furious show (Updated)

[Update 5/11 4 pm]: Despite Vin Diesel saying on the stage of the NBC Upfront Presentation that there were four different Fast & Furious series in the works, Variety now reports that only one show is actually in production at the moment. However, there are reportedly other series in “in various stages of development.”

[Original Story]:

The Fast & Furious cinematic universe may be (slowly) coming to a close, but family is forever. At this morning’s NBC Upfront Presentation in New York, the network and Vin Diesel announced not one, not two, but four new series set in the Fast & Furious universe. No details were immediately shared about the various series, but at least one of them will be a live-action series coming from a pilot written by Mike Daniels.

“We’re precious about these movies, but for the last decade, we have realized fans want more and to expand legacy characters and their stories,” said Diesel on stage this morning, saying there has been a desire to bring the franchise to TV for a decade. “I had to wait until it was right. It became right when Donna Langley started to oversee it all because that’s when I knew the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us feel like family, would be protected in the TV space.”

The most recent Fast & Furious movie, Fast X, arrived in 2023, while the 11th and purported final cinematic installment, Fast Forever, is slated to premiere in 2028. Of course, nothing really ever ends, and if Fast & Furious can send Ludacris to space, they should certainly be able to manage sending Vin Diesel to Peacock.