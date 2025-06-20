Fat Joe's hype man alleges rapper coerced him into "4,000 sexual acts," including with minors

Fat Joe‘s former hype man has accused the rapper of “coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion” in a lengthy lawsuit filed Thursday, Variety reports. The former employee, Terrance “T.A.” Dixon, is also reportedly alleging that the rapper, real name Joseph Antonio Cartagena, built his empire while deliberately suppressing, silencing, and erasing Dixon’s “substantial” creative and commercial contributions. Dixon now seeks up to $20 million in damages.

The 157-page filing reportedly contains so many disturbing claims of sexual violence—including with minors—that it has a trigger warning on the first page. Dixon suggests that Cartagena forced him into “humiliating situations, including sex acts performed under duress and surveillance, accompanied by threats of abandonment in foreign countries if [he] refused compliance.” Over time, he estimates that he was “coerced into more than 4,000 sexual acts to maintain his standing within the Enterprise.”

The suit also alleges that Dixon “personally witnessed [Fat Joe] engage in sexual relations with children who were fifteen and sixteen years old,” including a 16-year-old girl who “in exchange for cash, clothing, and payment of her cell phone bill … would [perform] oral sex and other sexual acts,” a 15-year-old girl who “due to Minor Doe 2’s body being adolescent and not fully formed, Defendant paid for her to get a Brazilian Butt Lift,” and a third 15-year-old, who Cartagena was allegedly “in love with.”

Dixon also claims that he was forced to engage in sex acts including in “repeated orgies involving Plaintiff, female dancers and minors,” which he alleges were filmed or watched by Cartagena, corporate security staff, and other members of Cartagena’s entourage. “[Dixon] did not willingly consent to participate in these acts; instead, Plaintiff submitted solely out of fear of immediate retaliation, which Defendant repeatedly demonstrated would include financial punishment, professional sabotage, abandonment in foreign countries, or physical harm,” the suit continues.

The filing also names Pete “Pistol Pete” Torres and Richard “Rich Player” Jospitre, alleged key associates in Fat Joe’s “criminal enterprise,” as defendants. They stand accused of civil claims for violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act and the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (civil RICO) as well as other violations under New York and Florida law including “unjust enrichment, quantum meruit, fraudulent concealment, fraud, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and money laundering.” Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is also accused of “concealing, transferring, and manipulating” Dixon’s authorship rights and royalty interests related to Fat Joe’s music.

Dixon is represented by Tyrone Blackburn, who also represented a case against Sean “Diddy” Combs. “This is the right way to fight Joe—through the system. You can’t fight him no other way,” Dixon told Variety. “Joe think he’s a god. Joe thinks he’s untouchable.”

Cartagena, on the other hand, is represented by Joe Tacopina, who also defended Donald Trump and A$AP Rocky in the past. Tacopina previously helped Cartagena sue Dixon in April over posts on social media claiming that the rapper had flown a minor across state lines for sex. “The lawsuit filed by Tyrone Blackburn and Terrance Dixon is a blatant act of retaliation—a desperate attempt to deflect attention from the civil suit we filed first, which exposed their coordinated scheme to extort Mr. Cartagena through lies, threats, and manufactured allegations,” Tacopina said of the new suit in a statement. “Law enforcement is aware of the extortionate demand at the heart of this scheme. The allegations against Mr. Cartagena are complete fabrications—lies intended to damage his reputation and force a settlement through public pressure. Mr. Cartagena will not be intimidated. We have taken legal action to expose this fraudulent campaign and hold everyone involved accountable.”