AVQ&A: What's your favorite Bob Dylan impression?

It’s hard to imagine someone doing a Bob Dylan impression before Joan Baez, and someone with more ammo against the man. Yet, the lovely thing about Baez’s impersonation, which she’s been caught on camera doing since at least the mid-’60s (and as recently as the early 2000s), is how loving it feels—as if she knows she’s the only one who can mock the voice of a generation and get away with it. A totemic singer-songwriter in her own right, her raspy impression feels knowing but not mean-spirited. It also reveals a glimpse of a Dylan, whom only she knows. Baez and Dylan’s doomed romance is well-worn territory, the stuff of Oscar hopefuls at this point. Yet that much-discussed history falls away to the utter delight of her audience, herself, and, we must assume, Dylan. Whether he approves or not, we won’t think twice about it. It’s alright. Baez loves it. [Matt Schimkowitz]