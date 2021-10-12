Impatient f ans of Stranger Things can attest that it’s been a long, long time since the show’s third season left off with one of its signature, season-ending cliffhangers. No spoilers, but some people might be dead, de-powered, or otherwise touched by the Down Under, leaving viewers to ponder their favorite characters’ various fates for a l ot longer than they’d hoped. “We just finished shooting, and it was day 300,” said Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard on Monday’s Tonight Show, explaining that, while the show’s cast and crew might be a little worn out by the series’ COVID-extended filming schedule, creators the Duffer Brothers are still fully engaged.



“I’m so glad they still care,” the now 18-year-old now-former child star said of the directing Duffers, promising that the grind of four seasons and five eventful years has done nothing to dampen the creators’ desire to freak people out. “It’s going to be really messed up,” is how Wolfhard put it concerning the long-in-coming fourth season. How messed up? Well, Jimmy Fallon attempted to ascertain that with an exercise is late-night host spycraft, preparing the game Wolfhard before asking about four of the most pressing internet rumors about the show.

The actor and musician, who’s been in the business of keeping show biz secrets since he was 12 or so, told Fallon to go ahead and shoot, putting on his spoiler-spoiling poker face, a ready prop at hand for actorly misdirection. What’s up with David Harbour’s seemingly-dead Jim Hopper? Wolfhard only nodded and sipped from his mug of water, noncommittally. Will Wolfhard’s Mike and Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven get back together? Nod, drink, shrug. Okay, but will the lab-raised Eleven get her powers back this season? And what about that spooky Creel house, where a Season 4 trailer revealed will play a big part in the series’ action this time around. “Buh, eh, uh...,” was Wolfhard’s response, so interpret that as you may.

As for the other supernatural franchise Wolfhard is now part of, the actor told Fallon that working on the “direct sequel,” Ghostbusters: Afterlife, was equally freaky. Especially as legacy Ghostbuster Wolfhard (playing the nephew of late ‘buster Egon Spengler, alongside screen sister Mckenna Grace) did spill the tea about the film’s long-rumored return of the originals, in some capacity, at least. “It’s like being in the room with the Apostles or something,” said Wolfhard of working with Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd, pretty much conforming that the ever-dubious Murray will, in fact be “leading the charge” against the sequel’s supernatural hordes. In slightly less scary news (if the sight of an 18-year-old’s industriousness doesn’t make you feel bad about yourself), the busy actor also confirmed a November 5 release date for his most recent band The Aubreys album, Karaoke Alone.

Stranger Things Season 4 will be out in 2022, sometime.